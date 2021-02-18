COVID-19 cases spike at Omro High School, free testing available Thursday

OMRO-Wis.(WFRV)- The Winnebago County Health Department reports a spike in COVID-19 cases connected to Omro High School.

Officials believe that students congregating outside of school at large gatherings could be a contributing factor to the spike. As of Wednesday morning, 26 students tested positive for COVID-19. “Over 180 have had close contact with the total cases,” said Doug Gieryn, health officer for Winnebago County Public Health.

Gieryn says that the Omro School District has done a great job in response to the spike. “With so many families now affected, it is important to alert the community as a whole of the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Gieryn.

Omro High School suspended classes this week, in an effort for students to slow the spread of the virus. “Getting a handle on this virus is a community effort and we want to thank the community for helping us by giving information to our contact tracers,” said Dr. Jay Jones, Omro District Superintendent.

Jones says that since the pandemic began, there has been an ongoing partnership with the Winnebago County Department of Health to effectively inform the public on the health emergency. “If you have a child who is symptomatic, it is important to keep them home and have them tested,” said Jones.

Thedacare is providing a free mobile testing site at Omro High School Thursday from 10:00 a.m- 4:00 p.m. It will be in the school parking lot at 455 Fox Trail RD, Omro WI 54963. It is open to all Omro residents.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume next week.

“We’re all in this together and we will get through this,” said Jones.