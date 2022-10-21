FRIDAY 10/21/2022, 1:58 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,661,401 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,606 total COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total 10/14/2022’s Total Total positive cases 1,661,401 1,655,417 (+5,984) Received one dose of vaccine 3,822,975 (65.5%) 3,821,279 (65.5%) Fully vaccinated 3,603,0701 (61.8%) 3,602,449 (61.8%) COVID-19 deaths 13,606 13,576 (+30) Ever hospitalized 66,600 66,313 (+287) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 438 patients. Of those, 60 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 3.7% were on ventilators.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 10,037,515 vaccine doses and 2,685,123 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of October 19.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting three counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. None of them are located in northeast Wisconsin.

21 counties are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 21, four of them are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Kewaunee, and Oconto County.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on collecting the data, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.