(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,702,866 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,817 COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s Total Nov. 25 Total Total Positive Cases 1,702,866 1,689,322 (+13,544) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,818 (61.8%) 3,606,643 (61.8%) Updated Booster 947,497 (16.2%) 862,212 (14.8%) COVID-19 Deaths 13,817 13,744 (+73) Ever Hospitalized 68,560 67,916 (+644)

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 546 patients. Of those, 66 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 4.0% are on ventilators.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting one county in Wisconsin is experiencing high COVID-19 community levels.

37 counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 37, eight of them are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Oconto, and Oneida County.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

