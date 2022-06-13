NOTE: The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a delay in vaccine data for Monday, June 13, COVID-19 numbers. We will update that section when the information is made available.

MONDAY 6/13/2022 1:53 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,495,436 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,061 total COVID-19 deaths.

The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that section.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,495,436 1,491,803 (+884) Received one dose of vaccine N/A 3,761,300 (64.5%) Fully vaccinated N/A 3,576,002 (61.3%) COVID-19 deaths 13,061 13,058 (+3) Ever hospitalized 61,656 61,579 (+77) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 448 patients. Of those, 59 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 13.9% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 9,544,658 vaccine doses and 2,048,070 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of June 10. (DELAYED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 11 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Two of them are in northeast Wisconsin: Brown and Door County.

34 counties in Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Five of them are in northeast Wisconsin: Kewaunee, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago County.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.