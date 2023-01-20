FRIDAY, 1/20/2023, 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,736,262 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,071 COVID-19 deaths.

Today’s Total Jan. 13 Total Total Positive Cases 1,736,262 1,732,517 (+3,745) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,760 (61.8%) 3,607,085 (61.8%) Updated Booster 1,107,066 (19.0%) 1,089,193 (18.7%) COVID-19 Deaths 14,071 14,037 (+34) Ever Hospitalized 70,268 70,106 (+162) COVID-19 Data from January 20, 2023.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 531 patients. Of those, 76 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 3.8% are on ventilators.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting two counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels. Neither is located in northeast Wisconsin.

Five counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. None of them are located in northeast Wisconsin.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more statistics on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 data, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.