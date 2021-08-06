‘COVID-19 isn’t over’: ThedaCare adds testing sites as cases rise

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID cases across Wisconsin rise, ThedaCare is extending the hours for its testing sites.

ThedaCare announced their locations and times for COVID-19 testing for the week of August 9.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 9 Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10 Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, August 12 Christ the Rock Community Church 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, August 13 Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.



The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online. All of the sites have rapid and PCR testing available.

“COVID-19 isn’t over. It will linger and potentially spread in our communities for some time. Wisconsin Department of Health Services declared the Fox Valley as a region in the state where hospitalizations are significantly increasing in recent weeks,” says Dr. Mark Cockley, ThedaCare Chief Clinical Officer.

Dr. Cockley also noted that the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the U.S. are from those who are not vaccinated. According to ThedaCare, the vaccine rate is at 48.2% of all people in the Fox Cities region having received at least one dose.