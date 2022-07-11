GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As of Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up across the state of Wisconsin.

“We’re definitely seeing the number of COVID-19 positive cases go up,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health.

It is a trend that is happening across the U.S., Dr. Rai says.

“Hospitalizations across the country are returning to a level we haven’t seen since February or March, which is concerning,” he added.

However, Dr. Rai says it is not showing the full picture.

“The majority of testing we are seeing is what’s coming into the hospital or clinic,” he explained. “But that’s not where the majority of the testing is being done. A lot of testing is now being done at home.”

On top of that, people who test positive for COVID-19 are getting over it without ever needed medical treatment.

“They’re not sick enough to be in the hospital or need medications, so those are cases we just don’t know about,” Dr. Rai explained.

It’s a much different story in the south, something doctors suggest people should pay attention to if they have travel plans anytime soon.

“(In the south), it’s more than 100 degrees in many places, so you go inside. That’s where transmission is at its highest,” said Dr. Rai. “Right now, most of us here, are trying to spend as much time outdoors before we have to go inside.

That’s why he and other doctors say, the best defense is to get your COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots and make sure all of them are up-to-date.

“The most concerning thing about the latest subvariant, BA.5, is the fact it will evade the previous community,” he said.

When in doubt, you should consider masking up.

The CDC has not changed its guidance on masks since early May. It still recommends you wear them, especially when traveling, although it is no longer federally required.