COVID-19 testing at Resch Center open for all, second location possible

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials have announced the coronavirus testing site at the Resch Center that was strictly for employees of businesses directly affected by Coronavirus is now open to anyone who is displaying symptoms of the virus.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree, De Pere Health Officer Debbie Armbruster, and Oneida Nation Health Department Public Health Officer Michelle Myers said in a joint statement, “We are excited to be able to offer community-wide testing to symptomatic individuals who live or work in Brown County.”

They continued, “We have been working around the clock with our state, local and federal partners to make this site become a reality. Community testing will allow us to quickly identify individuals who have been infected with COVID-19 and get them the care they need.”

Health officials say the hours of operation at the Resch Center are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. No testing will be offered on Sunday.

The departments report that appointments are limited to 45 individuals per hour of operation. They add that interpreters will be on-site to assist those individuals who primarily speak Spanish, Hmong, and Somali. Staff will also be able to access virtual translation for other languages as needed.

Anyone who wishes to be tested, must make an appointment online. If you do not have internet access, the County is working on creating a phone access line for appointments. Brown County website.

According to the Brown County Health and Human Services – Public Health Division, the following symptoms qualify for an individual to set up an appointment to get a free COVID-19 test: