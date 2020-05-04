1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

COVID-19 testing for the community in NE Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Those showing potential symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can now be tested for the virus for free in Brown County beginning on May 4.

The drive-up testing site will be at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and will be similar to the one held there earlier for meatpacking employees and healthcare workers.

Find out if you qualify for a drive-up COVID-19 test at stayhealthybc.com.

There is a call-in option if you don’t have internet access, but you do have to make an appointment to get tested either by phone or online.


Contact you local public health agency for more information

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"