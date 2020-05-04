COVID-19 testing for the community in NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Those showing potential symptoms of the COVID-19 coronavirus can now be tested for the virus for free in Brown County beginning on May 4.

The drive-up testing site will be at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and will be similar to the one held there earlier for meatpacking employees and healthcare workers.



Find out if you qualify for a drive-up COVID-19 test at stayhealthybc.com.



There is a call-in option if you don’t have internet access, but you do have to make an appointment to get tested either by phone or online.



Contact you local public health agency for more information