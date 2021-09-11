COVID-19 testing site at Sunnyview Expo Center temporarily closed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 testing site at Sunnyview Expo Center is temporarily closed, with plans to reopen later in the week.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, the Wisconsin National Guard is currently unavailable to support this testing site but is working with the county to secure alternative staffing. Plans to resume operations later in the week are in motion.

“We are incredibly grateful for the service of the Wisconsin National Guard,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “The testing site has been an amazing free resource for our community and it would not have been possible without the partnership of the Wisconsin National Guard. The site will be back up and running shortly, and in the meantime there are many other locations in the area offering testing.”

The testing site, which has been open for over a year, has reportedly provided over 56,000 COVID-19 tests to the community with officials saying in recent weeks, there has been an increase in tests due to the quick spread of the Delta variant.

The health department reports that the number of reported COVID-19 cases has also been on the rise, reaching over 100 reported cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Friday, a level they have not seen since January.

If you need a test, Winnebago County Health Department is encouraging residents to call their primary care provider, local pharmacy or visit the Department’s website at www.winnebagopublichealth.org for the most up-to-date testing locations. The best protection from the COVID-19 virus is vaccination. Find a local vaccination location at www.wcvaccine.org.