COVID-19 testing site to open at Fox Valley Technical College

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As Appleton nears 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Outagamie County has announced a new testing site for residents.

Fox Valley Technical College, located at 1825 North Bluemound Drive, will be the site for mass testing for the coronavirus.

This site will be open to residents of Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties.

On May 11 and 12, this site will be restricted to only people identified by the health department.

From May 13 through May 15, residents will be allowed to get screened.

To be tested, you must have at least one symptom of COVID-19.

County officials say this site is important to help get a more accurate picture of how many people are infected.

Outagamie County Executive, Tom Nelson says, “Because testing has not been as thorough or as available to as many people as possible, we don’t really have a good sense of where things stand with this virus. I think within a couple of weeks we’ll have a better sense of that. We’ll also understand how widespread this virus this and how successful we may have been with flattening the curve. I’m hoping that we get some direction of what are some of the next steps that we have to do.”

This site will be able to test 300 people a day. Those interested in being tested are encouraged to complete a patient information form.

