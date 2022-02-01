BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County executives have announced they are expanding COVID-19 testing options for the community.

The COVID-19 testing site will be at the Brown County Fairgrounds and is a partnership between Brown County Public Health, Accelerated Clinical Laboratories, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Testing will begin Friday, February 4, and will have a standard schedule throughout the week. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 5: 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, February 6: 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Standard schedule after the opening weekend:

Wednesdays – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursdays – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fridays – 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays – 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Sundays – 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Testing will take place indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather, with parking available along the midway of the Fairgrounds.

While appointments are not required, you can preregister through this link, which may speed up the visit. You’ll have test results back in 1 to 2 days.

Those looking to get tested don’t need to be experiencing symptoms to get tested and no insurance or ID is required to get tested. It is free to get tested.

Masks are required for the testing site. Those wanting to call and inquire about their test results should call the Wisconsin DHS line at (866) 419-6988