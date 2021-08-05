COVID-19 transmission increases in Winnebago Co., Health Dept. issues updated mask guidance

WINNEBAGO Co., (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has announced that they have reached a substantial level of COVID-19 community transmission and are now issuing guidance for the community.

The County is recommending their community members follow CDC guidelines of masking up indoors and crowded outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status. They are also continuing to urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the spread of the Delta variant.

According to Winnebago County Health Officer/Director Doug Dieryn, cases and hospitalizations are trending up since early July, “We need to work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it has on our community, schools and the local economy.”

Vaccines are widely available throughout Winnebago County, you can find location here.