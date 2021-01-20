COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled to open in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic through Prevea Community is scheduled to open at the UW-Green Bay Sheboygan campus.

According to a release, the new clinic will provide vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) after it opens on Thursday, Feb. 4.

As of right now, officials say frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel, and adults ages 65 and over can make an appointment for vaccination through Prevea.

Before you show up, appointments are required for the new vaccination clinic set to open on One University Dr.

Everyone is encouraged to create a MyPrevea account at myprevea.com to schedule a vaccine.

If you do not have a history of using Prevea, no need to worry. Officials say you don’t need to be a part of the group to sign up for an account or to receive a vaccine at one of their locations.

You can also visit prevea.com for additional information or call 1 – (833) – 344 – HERE (4373) for assistance.

After the new clinic is opened, officials say people who are eligible for vaccinations can also set up an appointment and get a vaccine at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital, 3100 Superior Ave. in Sheboygan.