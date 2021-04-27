COVID-19 vaccination site moves from Lambeau Field Atrium to 5th floor terrace level

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bellin Health, Brown County Health and the Green Bay Packers have announced the COVID-19 vaccination site has moved to Lambeau Field’s south side, which is the Terrace Suites on Level 5 effective Monday, May 10.

They say that the Atrium has served well and the Terrace Suites area will continue to provide the necessary space as the Atrium begins host events and transition into summer. The site opened on March 17 and to date, more than 32,000 people have been vaccinated.

People do not need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field and walk-ins are welcome – you can also make an appointment through MyBellinHealth.org or by calling (920) 445-7313.

Parking is available in the grassy area of Lot 9 off Valley View Road on the southwest side of Lambeau Field. For those arriving to get the vaccine, you can go through the South Gate and go to the 5th floor via the elevators.

Hours for site are: