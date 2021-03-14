COVID-19 vaccine appointments now available for additional eligible groups in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic is expanding who they will be able to vaccinate.

The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center will begin vaccinating all currently eligible groups defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Appointments are now available for March 16 through 18.

They had previously only been accepting appointments for groups in phase 1A, those ages 65 and older and school/daycare staff.

Walk-ins are not available. Phase 1C, or individuals with certain medical conditions, will become eligible starting March 29.

Those who do not have internet access should call 920-399-2550. They can leave their name and phone number. Staff will return their call and help them book an appointment