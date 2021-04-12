COVID-19 vaccine supply and demand for smaller Pharmacy locations

DE PERE, Wis.(WFRV)- As more Wisconsinites get vaccinated in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, are supplies meeting the demand for smaller Pharmacy locations? Local 5’s Eric Richards got the answer at Hometown Pharmacy in De Pere. Sarah Bowker, the owner and pharmacist, says they are keeping up with demand even with supply being considerably less for smaller locations.

“It’s been going pretty smoothly actually, our customers have been understanding in making appointments,” said Bowker. The location has been open for 18 months and is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. “We are looking to get the Johnson & Johnson if at all possible,” said Bowker. They have been requesting the vaccine through the state. In doing so, they do not have a choice on which one to get. “When ordering through the state they send us a survey and ask how many we want to carry. There is no guarantee that we will get that amount,” said Bowker. Making sure that they keep up with demand, a secondary request for vaccines is made through the federal government. “We also order through CPSN, which has been helping,” said Bowker.

In Green Bay, Custom Health Pharmacy Inc has opted not to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. “We are a little unique. We are a compounding pharmacy so everything we do we mix ourselves,” said John Sowinski, owner and pharmacist. Sowinski says that because they specialize in custom-made products, they don’t have time to give out the vaccine. “It’s rewarding to give the vaccines, but because we make everything it just takes too much time,” said Sowinski. Custom Health Pharmacy makes hormone remedies in-house and is located at 844 Willard Drive in Green Bay.

There is a waiting list to get vaccinated at Hometown Pharmacy in De Pere. To make an appointment and find out more information on the options provided click here. Phone appointments can also be made at (920) 351-8155.