COVID-19 vaccine walk-in appointments available at ThedaCare in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV ) – ThedaCare has announced the availability of COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Walk-in appointments are available for Wednesday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the ThedaCare Physicians Appleton-Gateway location. They will be administering the Pfizer vaccine with 475 appointments available. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to get the vaccine – everyone will register onsite to receive the vaccine.

ThedaCare is offering appointments across Northeast Wisconsin for the next several weeks. For people looking to make an appointment, they ask you to go to their scheduling process website.

