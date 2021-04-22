COVID-19 VaccineFinder to launch on Wisconsin DHS site, helping residents find vaccines easier

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced they will begin using VaccineFinder as a way to help Wisconsinites find vaccine providers in their area.

The CDC launched the VaccineFinder in March and it will be launched here in Wisconsin in May. It will replace the current DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers on the site. The new program gives users a more customizable experience when looking for the vaccine.

Hours, days, type of vaccine available and if they have vaccines in stock will all be available to the public through this new finder. When the new portal launches, DHS will continue working with vaccine providers to ensure the data is populating correctly.

