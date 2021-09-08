COVID in the classroom: Green Bay Area School District reports 550+ students, 29 staff out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School’s COVID-19 Dashboard is reporting that 29 staff along with 557 students are out due to having COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

According to the dashboard, all of the information is from staff and students that voluntarily reported that they are COVID-19 positive or are in quarantine. The District is reportedly doing its own contact tracing since the Brown County Health Department is unable to do so due to the high level of community spread.

Currently of the 557 students out with COVID, 514 are in quarantine while 43 are in isolation. As for the staff, 19 are in quarantine and 10 are in isolation.

On the dashboard, isolation and quarantine are defined as:

Isolation Employees and/or Students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

Quarantine Employees and/or Students who must remain in quarantine (at home) due to a direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, or are symptomatic, but have not been tested or are waiting for test results.



Red Smith School has the most student quarantines in the area with 37. There are multiple schools with two staff that are quarantined.

The District is reporting that the active case rate in the area is 0.22%.

It is also noted that since the data is mostly self-reported, the case rates are likely under-reported on the dashboard.

The complete list of each school in the district can be viewed online.