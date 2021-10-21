COVID temporarily closes Head Start Learning Center on Green Bay’s East Side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District announced that due to COVID-19 one of its learning centers will temporarily close starting Oct. 21.

The Head Start Learning Center East will be temporarily closed until Nov. 1 due to COVID. The decision to close the school was reportedly made due to the number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID and needing to quarantine due to a close contact.

Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Door 4 starting Oct. 25 and lasting through Oct. 28.

According to the district’s COVID Dashboard, Head Start Learning Center has a total of 54 students and staff that are out. Its active case rate is the second-highest in the entire district at 1.3%.

The school plans to reopen on Monday, Nov. 1. The school is located on Green Bay’s East Side on Bellevue Street.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.