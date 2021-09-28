NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Crandon schools close for a week after ‘dramatic’ increase in sick students, staff

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of Crandon made the decision to close schools until Oct. 4, and when staff and students return they will be required to wear masks.

The district says that in addition to COVID-19 cases, there are also increased cases of other illnesses. Those illnesses include:

  • RSV
  • Hand Foot and Mouth Disease
  • Other seasonal illnesses

All district events, which includes athletics, will be canceled until Oct. 4. The building will reportedly be deep cleaned on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. The district worked with the Forest County Health Department when making the decision.

“Over the past month of school, we have continued to follow guidance, increase our mitigation measures, and the number of students ill and testing positive for COVID-19 continues to increase at a significant rate,” said District Administrator Larry Palubicki.

The mask requirement will last throughout the month of Oct.

There was no information on the number of students and staff that were sick.

