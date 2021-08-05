De Pere’s Creative Kids Daycare prepare for the worst as COVID-19 cases rise

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – As the COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase, Creative Kids Daycare Center in De Pere is closely monitoring the activity levels for the safety of its tiny humans.

“The biggest concern is with school starting, everything is coming back into play with that,” said Michelle Willems, owner, and administrator of Creative Kids.

Willems has been in the business for over 20-years and admits COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge they have faced to date. “We are doing extra sanitizing and disinfecting as always. We are also keeping the kids separated in their classrooms,” said Willems.

For teachers, contact with the students has been limited as an extra precaution. “Way more hand washing and a lot less hugging,” said Nici Jenkin, a teacher at Creative Kids. Jenkin, who has been with the Daycare for six years, says the safety of the kids is their top priority. “We have had to change the way that we teach in order to continue to help the kids learn while making sure they are safe,” said Jenkin.

A cook for Creative Kids, Laura Van Rite shares that a key to helping the kids understand current events like the COVID-19 pandemic, is making it as simple as possible. “Keep it on a simplistic level, something they can understand. It’s for their own good and safety,” said Van Rite.

Willems is also acknowledging COVID-19 related safety concerns many parents and caregivers may be experiencing as they prepare their kids to attend daycare facilities during the upcoming school year. “We can’t absolutely prevent it from happening, but we’re going to make sure to do our very best that it doesn’t happen, we’ll get through this together,” said Willems.