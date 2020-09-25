Crivitz School District transitions to virtual learning due to staffing shortages

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The School District of Crivitz will transition to virtual learning until October due to staffing shortages.

According to a Friday release, the move stems from Marinette County-mandated quarantining related to COVID-19 with district staff.

Officials say there is not enough staff to continue in-person instruction at this time.

Starting Monday, Sept. 28, students in Crivitz will learn virtual through Friday, Oct. 9.

Many Northeast Wisconsin schools have announced they will transition to virtual learning in light of COVID-19.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

On Thursday, the Unified School District of De Pere announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

De Pere and Howard-Suamico school districts aren’t alone in transitioning to virtual learning.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Hilbert School District notified parents that Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Latest Stories