Cross orders UW to prioritize courses, prepare for layoffs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is ordering campuses to identify programs worthy of preservation and brace for layoffs as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

Cross says he wants campuses to complete evaluations of their programs with an eye toward cost, whether they’re duplicated at another campus and student demand by January. System officials will decide which courses stay and which will vanish.

Campuses should be ready to move forward with scaled-down course catalogs by fall 2021.

Schools in the UW System like UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay have already announced furloughs to help combat the financial challenges imposed by the coronavirus. Holy Family College, a private school in Manitowoc, announced it would cease operations in August following increased costs, decreased spending, and the current pandemic.

