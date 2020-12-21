CVS to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin long-term care facilities

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Over 1,800 Wisconsin long-term care facilities are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health.

According to a release, CVS Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week, and expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

The mobilized effort will begin on Dec. 28 in 1,829 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin that selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

According to a release, CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

“I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones,” says Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health.