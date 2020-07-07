Dane County becomes Wisconsin’s first with mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – All Dane County residents will be required to wear masks when indoors, except at their own home, under the first order of its kind in Wisconsin.

The order issued Tuesday takes effect Monday. It comes as reported deaths from the coronavirus broke 800 on Tuesday and confirmed cases are increasing.

Gov. Tony Evers says he is considering a statewide mask requirement but doesn’t think he has the authority to do that. He called on everyone, particularly young adults, to take the virus seriously.

Evers also announced that more than 2 million masks will be sent to public schools.

To read more about Dane County’s mask requirement, click here.

