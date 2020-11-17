Dane County prohibits indoor gatherings in new health order

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin county has enacted a new order prohibiting indoor gatherings of any size.

Under Emergency Order #10, indoor gatherings of any size are prohibited in Dane County.

Included in the order, which goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18, are in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events, and conferences are considered mass gatherings.

We're issuing Emergency Order #10 which prohibits indoor gatherings of any size. Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing. The order goes into effect on November 18 at 12:01am.



Read our news release for details: https://t.co/CzqwB4mgbj pic.twitter.com/vUwZm9DCap — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 17, 2020

Officials say the order is in effect until Dec. 16.

Face coverings and limiting the capacity for most businesses to 50% remain in effect.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says the order is in response to a substantial, sustained growth in new COVID-19 infections throughout the county.

Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing.

Dane County is currently averaging 433 cases per day over a 7-day period, which is more than double the number of cases from a month ago.

In July, Dane County became the first in Wisconsin to mandate everyone wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people.