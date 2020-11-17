Dane County prohibits indoor gatherings in new health order

Coronavirus

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin county has enacted a new order prohibiting indoor gatherings of any size.

Under Emergency Order #10, indoor gatherings of any size are prohibited in Dane County.

Included in the order, which goes into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18, are in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events, and conferences are considered mass gatherings.

Officials say the order is in effect until Dec. 16.

Face coverings and limiting the capacity for most businesses to 50% remain in effect.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says the order is in response to a substantial, sustained growth in new COVID-19 infections throughout the county.

Outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or less, with physical distancing.

Dane County is currently averaging 433 cases per day over a 7-day period, which is more than double the number of cases from a month ago.

In July, Dane County became the first in Wisconsin to mandate everyone wear a face covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people.

