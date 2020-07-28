GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Data shows 33% Brown County residents face bigger financial difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County United Way ALICE Report found that one-third of Brown County residents are struggling financially before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the report is showed that 33% of households in the area are currently experiencing financial struggles.

However, in data collected from 2018, it shows that 9% of residents lived in poverty and 24% earned income above the federal level but are still struggling to afford basic needs.

Experts say this means 33% of Brown County residents are most likely facing bigger financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

