Days after Fourth of July, Wisconsin adds 33 new COVID cases, zero deaths

Daily COVID-19 numbers
TUESDAY 7/6/2021, 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 613,117 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,323 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,532 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 63 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 649 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants (Epsilon), 71 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 292 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Total positive cases613,150613,117 (+33)
Received one dose of vaccine2,939,739 (50.5%)2,939,133 (50.5%)
Fully vaccinated2,772,554 (47.6%)2,771,680 (47.6%)
COVID-19 deaths7,3237,323 (+0 new confirmed)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 93 patients. Of those, 29 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 25.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 29, DHS is reporting a total of 6,809,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,641,078 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, June 30, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 4 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 51 are experiencing medium, while 17 are in the lows.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

Brown and Waupaca County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Marinette are seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

