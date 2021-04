A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department has vaccine appointments available for Wednesday, April 18.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered and will be held at the De Pere Community Center.

Appointments can be scheduled online. The health department is offering appointments for those aged 18 and over.

For those that have issue accessing the website can call 920-339-4054.