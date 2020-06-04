1  of  2
De Pere allowing businesses the opportunity to serve customers outside

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Businesses in De Pere now have the option to expand and serve customers outside.

In a Thursday release, at the direction of Mayor James Boyd, the City of De Pere has issued a new proclamation giving local restaurants, bars, and taverns an opportunity to utilize available outdoor space, including property owned by the licensee, sidewalks adjacent to the licensed premises, and other approved outdoor space to maximize their service area.

Officials say businesses must file a “temporary expansion” application with the City to receive a permit. This can be done on the city’s website. While other applications processes have historically taken longer, the City pledges to accelerate applications to a matter of days (pending staff workload and availability).

This order allowing temporary expansion of businesses is set to end no later than October 1, 2020.

“In De Pere, we cherish our local businesses and appreciate the extraordinary resolve they have demonstrated during this historically difficult time. We are here to support them in whatever manner possible, and our hope is that this latest proclamation, along with citizen support, will help these important establishments both endure and thrive in the months ahead,” Mayor Boyd said.

For more information on the Temporary Expansion application and process, call 920-339-4050, or visit deperewi.gov.

