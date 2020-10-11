De Pere Cinema Cafe works through the COVID-19 pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Movie theaters have been some of the hardest-hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theaters across the country are shuttering and closing their doors for good but the De Pere Cinema Cafe has managed to stay open despite the pandemic.

Mike Radue, owner of the theater said, “We’ve been doing different things even in the last couple of years… now we’re working with Let’s Be Frank Productions. Frank’s bringing in live music, we can do live music with a movie after, so we’ve been doing a lot of different things even before this because our industry’s really been and now especially it’s been hit really hard.”

The theater says they have been operating at 25 percent capacity since June so the latest order will not affect them. They installed plexiglass guards, wear masks, and sanitize between each viewing.

“We’ve always sanitized in between because we served food so we always sanitized the tables between shows anyways but now we moved to sanitize the tables and the seats,” said Radue.

They offer take out food and plan to start delivery through mobile apps to expand their business during the pandemic.

Radue finished by saying, “Wisconsinites are tough, resilient people, we put up with Wisconsin winters, we can put up with anything. This will be in the rearview mirror soon and hopefully sooner rather than later.

