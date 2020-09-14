GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

West De Pere elementary school reports another student case of COVID-19

Coronavirus

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Another student at Hemlock Creek Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter sent to parents.

On Monday, Sept. 14, West De Pere parents and staff were notified of the positive result. Another student at Hemlock Creek tested positive earlier this month.

The School District of West De Pere says they are working with the local health department to identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have been exposed. The school is also going to be cleaned and disinfected.

In early September, students and staff in a De Pere School District classroom were instructed to quarantine for at least two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19. According to a letter sent to parents, a student at Heritage School on Swan Road tested positive for the virus and is now quarantined.

In Bonduel, the school district moved classes to all virtual learning Monday after they struggled to respond to a staffing shortage while staff quarantine. School officials say they hope to resume in person classes on Tuesday.

Multiple Northeast Wisconsin schools have had to adjust due to the coronavirus. A Catholic school in Kiel, Divine Savior, moved to virtual learning for two weeks after a number of staff members were directed to quarantine.

