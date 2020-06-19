De Pere Farmer’s Market begins, with modifications

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Downtown De Pere Farmer’s Market started Thursday with modifications due to the coronavirus.

Customers visiting the market at George Street Plaza are asked to wear a face mask and social distance. In addition, vendors will assist customers to limit contact with the food.

Vendors tell WFRV Local 5 that they’re grateful to be able to set up shop at the market this year.

“The coronavirus really hit us as a maple producer because it hit in the midst of our season. So when it comes from a profit-wise, it’s nice to be able to come to these farmer’s markets and get out and showcase our product,” Theresa Baroun of Maple Buzz says.

The Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. until September 24.

