De Pere golf course closes clubhouse after employee tests positive for COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A De Pere golf course is closing its clubhouse after a bartender tested positive for coronavirus.

Hilly Haven Golf Course posted to Facebook on Thursday, saying that the bartender was temperature checked upon arriving for their shifts, but they did not have a fever each time. The employee did work from Friday, June 12, to Tuesday, June 16.

“We have taken immediate action to close the clubhouse,” Hilly Haven said. A cleaning company has been contracted to disinfect the clubhouse before it reopens. All employees who were in contact with the bartender are being tested and asked to isolate. Once all test results are back, Hilly Haven says the clubhouse will reopen.

At this time, the golf course, practice facility, and scheduled outdoor classes and clinics remain open. Pro shop services will continue through the window and lower level restrooms will be open.

“Please rest assured that we have and will continue to follow guidelines to keep everyone as safe as we can,” Hilly Haven said.

Green Bay’s Kittner’s announced it would close for the weekend after learning its staff may have been exposed to individuals who tested positive for coronavirus. Cranky Pat’s Pizza in Green Bay is also closed for a short period of time after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

