De Pere, Green Bay recommend not trick-or-treating door to door

(WFRV) – The City of Green Bay and the City of De Pere, in consultation with local health departments, are recommeding that you don’t trick-or-treat door to door this year.

This comes as the area continues to see high levels of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Instead, city officials are encouraging you and your family choose “less-risky alternatives” like virtual activities and visits with friends and family, in-home Halloween-themed activities, a scavenger hunt with people you live with, or driving through the neighborhood to view decorations.

The City of Green Bay and the City of De Pere also do not recommend gathering in groups for Halloween celebrations with people you do not live with. They also recommend avoiding in-person indoor celebrations, happy hours, or socializing at bars.

“Despite our recommendations, we understand that some residents may still participate in trick-or-treating regardless,” officials say. “For this reason, we are still designating official trick-or-treating hours. Hours will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. For traffic safety reasons and out of courtesy to local homeowners, please adhere to this timeframe.”

For those that are trick-or-treating, the City of De Pere and the City of Green Bay ask that you follow guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the CDC:

Stay home if you or a member of your household is sick or has symptoms of COVID-19.

Only participate in one-way trick-or-treating. Explain it to your trick-or-treaters that this is safer than traditional trick-or-treating. (“One-way trick-or-treating” is where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance, such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).

Talk with your children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations.

Trick-or-treat only with the people you live with.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

Wear a face mask covering both your mouth and nose. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Only go to houses with safety measures in place.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, especially before eating or after coughing/sneezing, and as soon as you return home.

Check out halloween2020.org to learn about alternative Halloween activities if you do not wish to take your children trick-or-treating

If you are handing out candy, officials ask that you:

Do not hand out candy if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Turn your yard/porch light on to indicate you are participating.

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Wash hands often.

Consider handing out candy outdoors in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

If you do not want to participate in passing out candy, officials ask that you turn off your yard/porch light and consider posting a sign saying you are not participating.

Some communities, like Menasha, have canceled their trick-or-treat hours.

