De Pere High School holds parade to honor the class of 2020

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Like many other schools in Northeast Wisconsin, De Pere High School held a parade to honor graduating seniors.

The parade featured senior students, their teachers, and staff.

De Pere High School students made headlines a few days ago after donating over 30 gallons of hand sanitizer to the City of De Pere’s Police and Fire/Rescue Departments thanks to a fundraising challenge presented to De Pere High School students by teacher Chad Michalkiewicz.

Earlier this week, staff and faculty in Little Chute placed signs in the yard of graduating students to show support during these difficult times in their educational career.

