De Pere is handing out N95 masks, here is how to get them

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – People will be able to receive N95 masks through an upcoming drive-thru distribution event hosted by the De Pere Health Department.

According to the De Pere Health Department, a drive-thru N95 mask distribution event will be held on Feb. 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at De Pere Fire Station No. 2.

The De Pere Fire Station No. 2 is located at 1180 Grant Street.

This will reportedly be the first mask distribution event for the De Pere Health Department. Officials say there is enough for about 350 households (at five masks each).

There will be drive-thru route signage posted during the event. It will be first-come, first-served while supplies last.

More information about COVID-19 in De Pere can be found on their website.