Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
De Pere issues Safer at Home order, joining numerous other municipalities

Reconstruction of 32 in downtown De Pere_18579223-159532

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Health Department has signed its own Safer at Home order, joining Brown County, the City of Appleton, the City of Menasha, and Outagamie County, which have all signed similar orders.

The order essentially extends the Safer at Home order within De Pere, despite the statewide order being struck down by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. De Pere’s Safer at Home order will be in effect until Wednesday, May 20.

Wisconsin State Sec. 252.03 gives local health officers the ability to “promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases.”

Deborah Armbruster, City of De Pere Health Officer, along with Anna Destree, Public Health Officer for Brown County, both said in separately signed orders covering their local jurisdictions:

“This virus knows no boundaries, including county lines, and the most effective way to prevent, control and suppress COVID-19 is for State Officials and the State Legislature to work together and implement a statewide approach. That has not occurred, and therefore the below reasonable and necessary local actions must be taken pursuant to the authority vested in me per Wis. State. Secs. 252.03 and 252.25. It would be irresponsible to do otherwise given the high number of positive cases found in Brown County.”

De Pere Mayor James Boyd was supportive of these measures, and voiced appreciation for the patience the De Pere community has demonstrated during the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“The De Pere Health Department and other local health officials have been tremendous throughout the entirety of this continually difficult situation, and we support their decision to continue local safeguards until May 20. Although it has been increasingly challenging for everyone, we appreciate the community’s unwavering patience throughout this process, and ask that you please graciously afford us this little bit of additional time to evaluate our options so we can collectively make the best decisions possible for everyone in the City of De Pere. I have been greatly encouraged by the vast amount of businesses that have contacted me, who have also voiced support and an equal desire to ‘get this right.’ That is our focus, and we appreciate the community’s unity in this pursuit.”  

To read the full order signed by the City of De Pere Health Officer retaining local restrictions until May 20, click here.

