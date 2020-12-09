LIVE NOW: De Pere mayor, local physicians to discuss ‘A Day in the Life of a COVID patient’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local healthcare workers and De Pere’s mayor will participate in another Faces of COVID-19 media briefing.

This briefing is part of a series of weekly media briefings designed to share stories of those directly impacted by the pandemic in Northeast Wisconsin.

The briefings are hosted by Northeast Wisconsin’s healthcare systems – Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Health Systems, and Prevea Health/HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals – in collaboration with Brown County Public Health, De Pere Health and Oneida Nation Health departments.

This week, the briefing will focus on “A Day in the Life of a COVID patient.” Topics and speakers include:

If you are sick with symptoms, but don’t need hospitalization, what is that like? Speaker: De Pere Mayor James Boyd, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September

What goes into deciding whether a COVID patient is admitted to the hospital? Speaker: Bellin Emergency Department Physician, Dr. Brad Burmeister

What is the day like for hospitalized COVID patients? Speaker: Dr Syed Shah – Critical Care Physician, Aurora BayCare

What happens when you are discharged? Deciding factors, long term health impacts, etc. Speaker: Prevea Health and HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Director of Hospital Medicine, Dr. David Palubiak

Brown County Public Health PIO Claire Paprocki will also provide updates on the current situation in Brown County.

Previous briefings have included front line physicians discusses what they’re experiencing amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin, ‘A New Way to Holiday’, COVID-19 patients and families sharing their stories, local healthcare workers shared their stories, and a briefing focused on behavioral and mental health.