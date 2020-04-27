De Pere starts ‘Downtown De Pere COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Fund’ to help local businesses survive COVID-19 pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of De Pere has established a relief fund for local businesses in the area facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Pere officials announced on Monday that its city has established the Downtown De Pere

COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Fund.

The City of De Pere says, “This program provides an opportunity for the community to come together to get our local economy back on its feet and to help the small businesses that are the backbone of

our community survive.”

The city says it has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 with the City of De Pere matching that

with a $50,000 contribution. This will help the city attain and administer the grant fund designed to keep small businesses from closing permanently.

After De Pere conducted an online survey assessing the impacts COVID-19 has had on its 240 small businesses they found that 44 percent of local businesses are at risk of permanently closing if the crisis continues for 3 to 5 more months, 15 percent are at risk of closing permanently if the crisis continues for 1 to 2 more months, 50 percent of local businesses have laid off employees, 27 percent have cut employee hours, and 10 percent have required furloughs.

De Pere officials say the grant will provide emergency relief as well as complement other local, state, and federal programs, and offset the immediate emergency status of business closures while business owners wait for larger lending approvals and disbursements.

According to the city, Downtown De Pere businesses that meet the program criteria are eligible to apply for a grant of up to $2,500.

City officials say, “Small businesses are the heart of our community and are vital to a thriving downtown. They help strengthen and diversify our neighborhoods and provide pathways for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Individuals, companies, and foundations that are able to contribute to this fund can make a donation by visiting, https://definitelydepere.org/covid-19-relief-fund/.

