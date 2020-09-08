De Pere student tests positive for COVID-19, class to quarantine

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – All students and staff in De Pere School District classroom will quarantine for at least two weeks after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents, a student at Heritage School on Swan Road tested positive for the virus and is now quarantined.

Per the school’s protocols, officials say students and staff in the classroom of the student will quarantine.

Classes for all other students at Heritage will resume Wednesday morning.

This isn’t the first school in Northeast Wisconsin to be affected by a positive case of COVID-19.

Parkview Middle School in Ashwaubenon reported its first case last week, as did Hemlock Creek School in the School District of West De Pere and the Primary School in the Luxemburg-Casco School District have also reported positive cases. The Kimberly School District and St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac have also reported positive COVID-19 cases.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank is directing all undergraduate students to “restrict their movements over the next two weeks in order to reverse the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.” This comes after nearly 40 members of fraternities and sororities tested positive for coronavirus at the university.

Over 180 students are now under quarantine at UW-Eau Claire after nearly 70 students tested positive for coronavirus.

Locally, St. Norbert College has reported 21 total cases of COVID-19 in students. UW-Green Bay has reported one positive case.

