Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

De Pere’s 2020 Pink Flamingo Classic canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pink Flamingo Classic Becomes a Successful Fundraising Tradition in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Pink Flamingo Big Cup and Softball Classic in De Pere has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty.

Organizers say that while the charity event is canceled, the cause is not. For over 30 years, the Pink Flamingos have been an integral part of De Pere and the surrounding community.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

According to a Thursday release, organizers say the group will be putting all of its efforts into raising funds and giving back in lieu of the tournament. Organizers say they are now focused on raising $37,000 by 11:59 p.m. on July 12, Championship Sunday.

Fundraising efforts include selling Pink Flamingo merchandise online, accepting donations, and challenging tournament teams and the community to donate to the cause.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. during which the Pink Flamingos say they will announce their plans and fundraising goal to give back to the community.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"