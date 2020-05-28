De Pere’s 2020 Pink Flamingo Classic canceled

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Pink Flamingo Big Cup and Softball Classic in De Pere has been canceled due to coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty.

Organizers say that while the charity event is canceled, the cause is not. For over 30 years, the Pink Flamingos have been an integral part of De Pere and the surrounding community.

According to a Thursday release, organizers say the group will be putting all of its efforts into raising funds and giving back in lieu of the tournament. Organizers say they are now focused on raising $37,000 by 11:59 p.m. on July 12, Championship Sunday.

Fundraising efforts include selling Pink Flamingo merchandise online, accepting donations, and challenging tournament teams and the community to donate to the cause.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m. during which the Pink Flamingos say they will announce their plans and fundraising goal to give back to the community.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

