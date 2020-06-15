DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere’s Legion Pool is open for lap swim, swim lessons, and rentals this summer. Other pools and swim areas throughout Northeast Wisconsin are imposing changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic while others have decided to remain closed.

According to the City of De Pere, reservations are required to participate in lap swim. Reservations will be taken over the phone at 920-339-4097 or in-person, by appointment only, at the Community Center. Walk-in reservations are accepted at Legion Pool during operating hours, but a 24 hours advance notice is recommended.

Only two lap swim sessions can be reserved at one time and you cannot reserve more than one session per day. Those making reservations will be asked to select one of the nine available lanes. Payments can be made over the phone with a credit card or by cash or check during walk-in reservations. It is encouraged that those participating in lap swim bring along their receipt for the scheduled time.

All patrons must pay $2 admission fee, regardless of age, per 45 minute time. Pre-season and season passes are not offered, and concessions are not available at this time.

The City of De Pere says rentals can be reserved at Legion Pool. Weekday rentals must be booked 24 hours in advance during Community Center Hours. Weekend rentals must be reserved by 11 a.m. on Fridays.

To make a reservation, there must be a minimum of 10 people but no more than 25 people. The Large Pool Inflatable Obstacle Course is subject to availability. Personal chairs and pool toys are allowed during rental times and diving boards will be open.

While all traditional and 9-week swim lessons have been canceled, Legion Pool will offer semi-private and private swim lessons.

Here’s a look at the full details on Legion Pool’s plans for the summer:

