DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar in De Pere closed down on July 22 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Proof, a cocktail bar on Broadway, announced on Facebook that they have ceased operations because of the virus, however, they added that they may still have one last closing event lined up before closing for good.

Residents are being encouraged to keep their eyes out for more details on the event to come!

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5