1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum New Hope Center - Chilton NPM Credit Union Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Definitely De Pere offers reward program for those who ‘shop local’ during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown De Pere is doing what it can to help its small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to Downtown De Pere, there are multiple ways to shop local while staying safe and healthy at home:

  • Purchase gift cards or certificates to be used at a later date
  • Attend an online fitness class
  • Order carry-out from your favorite restaurant
  • Shop a local boutique’s online store
  • Shop over the phone

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Definitely De Pere is also offering a rewards program for those who make a purchase at a downtown business affected by coronavirus. As part of the program, Definitely De Pere will send them a gift card to say thank you for keeping it local.

If a customer spends $100 online or by phone, Definitely De Pere will purchase a $25 gift card to that business to be used at a later date. Spend $50, receive a $10 gift card; spend $25, receive a $5 gift card. The maximum amount you can receive in a single purchase is $25. This promotion will run through April 24, 2020, or when Definitely De Pere has given away $5,000 in gift cards. For more information on the program, visit Definitely De Pere’s website.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"