Definitely De Pere offers reward program for those who ‘shop local’ during coronavirus pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown De Pere is doing what it can to help its small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Downtown De Pere, there are multiple ways to shop local while staying safe and healthy at home:

Purchase gift cards or certificates to be used at a later date

Attend an online fitness class

Order carry-out from your favorite restaurant

Shop a local boutique’s online store

Shop over the phone

Definitely De Pere is also offering a rewards program for those who make a purchase at a downtown business affected by coronavirus. As part of the program, Definitely De Pere will send them a gift card to say thank you for keeping it local.

If a customer spends $100 online or by phone, Definitely De Pere will purchase a $25 gift card to that business to be used at a later date. Spend $50, receive a $10 gift card; spend $25, receive a $5 gift card. The maximum amount you can receive in a single purchase is $25. This promotion will run through April 24, 2020, or when Definitely De Pere has given away $5,000 in gift cards. For more information on the program, visit Definitely De Pere’s website.

