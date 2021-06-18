Delta variant causes concern across state, country

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 Delta variant is raising alarm bells across the country and world, and doctors in Northeast Wisconsin say there is one easy thing to do to prevent contracting it – get vaccinated.

Dr. William Hartman, UW Health said, “We still have pockets of unvaccinated people, certain populations that haven’t received the vaccine and this Delta variant in particular is attacking those people that don’t have the vaccine on board.”

A large concern of officials surrounding this variant is how transmissible it is.

Dr. Hartman said, “It is about 50% more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.”

Healthcare officials are concerned that the longer there are unvaccinated pockets of individuals the more time the virus has to mutate into new strains that the vaccine can not protect against.

“As the virus continues to grow it wants to find different advantages so it can avoid being killed by our medicines, by our vaccines, etc.,” said Dr. Hartman. “And so what we want to do is try to quash this virus as much as we can now while we can still fight it and not have to wait for it to grow into some other form.”

Even the president is concerned about the steadily increasing rate of Delta cases.

“The science and the data are clear. The best way to protect yourselves against these variants are to get fully vaccinated,” said President Biden. “So please, please if you have one shot, get the second shot as soon as you can so you’re fully vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, get vaccinated now, now. Don’t put it off. It’s free. It’s easy. It’s convenient.”

He also pointed out the shot is free for all Americans.

You can learn more about getting vaccinated in Northeast Wisconsin by clicking the following links: Prevea, ThedaCare, Bellin, and Ascension.