Delta variant surpasses 100 total known cases in WI, total Alpha variant over 3.5k

FRIDAY 7/16/2021, 1:59 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 614,596 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,372 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,585 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 64 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 101 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 307 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 614,596 614,398 (+197) Received one dose of vaccine 2,968,247 (51.0%) 2,964,587 (50.9%) Fully vaccinated 2,830,630 (48.6%) 2,826,449 (48.5%) COVID-19 deaths 7,372 7,366 (+0 new confirmed) Active cases 2,780 2,717 Recovered Cases 604,071 603,956 Ever hospitalized 32,671 32,636 NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 86 patients. Of those, 29 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 30.0% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 29, DHS is reporting a total of 6,809,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,726,940 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, July 14, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 15 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 44 are experiencing medium, while 13 are in the lows.

Manitowoc and Outagamie are Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing growing high coronavirus activity levels. There are no N. E. WI counties seeing shrinking or no change in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels, Kewaunee and Menominee County are seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.