Demand for personal hygiene products skyrockets due to COVID-19

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., ( WFRV ) – With the increasing severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the skyrocketing unemployment rate, the demand for essential hygiene supplies across the state has increased dramatically.

Jake’s Diapers of Little Chute is partnering with more than 40 Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits to try and meet as much of the need as possible.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening,” stated Stephanie Bowers, founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit Jake’s Diapers. “In the last three weeks in Northeast Wisconsin, we distributed more than 200,000 items including baby diapers (disposable and cloth), period products, and adult care essentials to those in need through our 40 partner agencies.”

“Prior to the crisis, there was already a strong demand for hygiene products by those in need,” explained Bowers. “Now, with so many more people and families unexpectedly losing their jobs and incomes, it is almost impossible to keep up with demand.”

Some of the agencies Jake’s is working with include: Advocap, YouthGo, Boys and Girls Club, Miravida Living, Love Life, Heroes of Oshkosh, Kingdom Come Food Pantry, Oshkosh Community Food Pantry, Golden House, Family Services, Community Benefit Tree, Christine Ann Center, Father Carr’s and Operation Community Cares.

For more information on Jake’s Diapers: http://www.jakesdiapers.org/

